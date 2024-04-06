Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.94. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

About Wynn Macau

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.