WINkLink (WIN) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. WINkLink has a market cap of $141.21 million and $21.95 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00014621 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $27,295,167.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

