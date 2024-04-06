Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSM. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.31.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $309.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.46. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $319.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $16,220,619 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,574,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

