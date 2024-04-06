William Blair Upgrades STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Outperform

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.21 and a beta of 0.86.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $109,578.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,932,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $109,578.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,768,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,932,137.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

