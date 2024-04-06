WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Achieves $7.81 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $229,049.95 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 50% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.46 or 0.00149506 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00016308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008470 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001465 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

