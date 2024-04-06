Wells Fargo & Company Raises Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $180.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.54.

NYSE WLK opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.16. Westlake has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,344,000 after buying an additional 96,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 236,332 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Westlake by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,605,000 after acquiring an additional 675,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Westlake by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

