Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 137,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 14,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,066,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,645,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

