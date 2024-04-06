Wedbush Lowers D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Underperform

Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $130.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.71.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $158.54 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,530,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,460,000 after buying an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,008,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

