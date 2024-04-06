Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.20

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 71.20 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 71.78 ($0.90). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 70.10 ($0.88), with a volume of 159,076,703 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.15) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.85) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 99.80 ($1.25).

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 71.12. The company has a market cap of £18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, insider Luka Mucic bought 2,460,000 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,722,000 ($2,161,687.17). In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 823,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £568,215 ($713,300.28). Also, insider Luka Mucic bought 2,460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,722,000 ($2,161,687.17). 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

