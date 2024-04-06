Vivek Jain Sells 3,479 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADI opened at $194.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 26,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

