Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $330,026.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Stories

