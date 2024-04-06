Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $21.58.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,158,000 after purchasing an additional 588,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199,963 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 809,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 194,392 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

