Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.26 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $12,350.68 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,644.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $692.59 or 0.01023864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.37 or 0.00149850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00048517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.27 or 0.00194064 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00047810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.00147786 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,099,622 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

