Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Reduced by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,653 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 61,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 247,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.12. 14,321,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,673,796. The stock has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

