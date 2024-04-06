Verge (XVG) Price Up 27.2% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $139.00 million and $42.11 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,704.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $691.67 or 0.01021599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.10 or 0.00149328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00048726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.21 or 0.00195279 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00047833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00148934 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.