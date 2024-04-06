Verasity Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.88 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Verasity has a total market cap of $75.38 million and $13.88 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002828 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

