Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 427 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,534,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,543. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

