Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 289 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

SHOP traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,567,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,320. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

