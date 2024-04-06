Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,558 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in International Business Machines by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Boit C F David grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 3,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.14. 2,012,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,947. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

