Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.01 on Friday, hitting $476.49. 5,550,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $466.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

