Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PPG Industries by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,492,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,674. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.45. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.