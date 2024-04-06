Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,588 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,295,000 after acquiring an additional 502,304 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,254,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,197. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $72.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

