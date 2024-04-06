Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 99.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,395,052 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.1 %

IRM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $78.64. 915,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,670. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.