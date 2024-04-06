Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,819,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,581. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $196.74 and a 52 week high of $274.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

