Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $214.61 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.93 and a 200-day moving average of $202.61.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $614,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,498 shares of company stock worth $5,289,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.