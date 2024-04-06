Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 37,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,578.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 361,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,073,000 after buying an additional 348,377 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.01 on Friday, hitting $476.49. 5,550,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

