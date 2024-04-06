Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Decreased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

