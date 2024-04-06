Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,556,000 after acquiring an additional 507,400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $76.93 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

