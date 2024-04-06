Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.90. 685,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,125. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

