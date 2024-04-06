Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Northland Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Northland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.53 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2944 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

