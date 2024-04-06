Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.26. 1,095,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

