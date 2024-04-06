Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

