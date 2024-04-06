Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$48.24 and last traded at C$48.36. 23,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 30,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.54.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$47.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.23.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.3824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

