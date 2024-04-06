Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.32. 1,931,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

