Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

VIG traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.37. 672,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,574. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

