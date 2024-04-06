Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 227000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

