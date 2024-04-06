Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 276,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 567,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.56% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

