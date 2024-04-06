Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 6,324,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 8,294,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.