Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives $8.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UEC shares. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -728.00 and a beta of 1.83. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 59.4% during the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 21,427,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5,187.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,261,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,395,000 after buying an additional 7,123,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after buying an additional 4,049,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after buying an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.