United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $294.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $294.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.72, for a total transaction of $1,312,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,130 shares of company stock worth $24,825,408. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR opened at $233.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

