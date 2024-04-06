United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.56% of United States Steel worth $61,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,280,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,912,000. Finally, KGH Ltd increased its stake in United States Steel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after buying an additional 1,163,000 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of X stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,263. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

