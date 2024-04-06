United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $165.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $151.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.84. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

