Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.37.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

UGP opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.59. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,678 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

