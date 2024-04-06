UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading 1.1% Higher

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $21.78. 2,163,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,288,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Barclays boosted their price target on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

UiPath Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,000 shares of company stock worth $6,960,360. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 40.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

