UBS Group Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $22.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.