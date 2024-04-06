Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $415.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $342.59 and a one year high of $454.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.69, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

