Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $5.30

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.49. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 56,154 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 4.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

