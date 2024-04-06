Truist Financial Raises Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $320.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.20.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $266.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.69. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $135.17 and a 1 year high of $272.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

