Truist Financial Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $168.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.55.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $157.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.47.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,393 shares of company stock worth $2,082,837. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,585,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,748,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

