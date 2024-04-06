Truist Financial Increases Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $78.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.21.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,258. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,780 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $72,730,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $43,510,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 857,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

